Glastonbury 2023: 15 mad and memorable moments

The 2023 Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts is done and dusted. We saw epic sets from Blondie and WizKid, danced to Carly Rae Jepsen, moshed to Guns N’ Roses and swayed to the sounds of Lana Del Rey (eventually).
But there’s so much going on that you can never catch everything, even if you have six screens simultaneously beaming the BBC iPlayer feeds into your eyeballs.
So here are 13 of the best bits we saw on air, around the site and in interviews over the past five days.
1) Lana Del Rey does one final song
Who among us hasn’t turned up for work half an hour late with our hair a mess and smoking a vape?
Lana Del Rey has. The US singer’s tardy arrival on The Other Stage ended in disaster, as she careered past the midnight curfew and had the plug pulled six songs before the end of her set.
With her…