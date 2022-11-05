Glencore fined $314 million for ‘endemic’ bribery of African oil officers



London

CNN Business

—



Commodities giant Glencore

(GLCNF) has been ordered to pay a record £281 million ($314 million) penalty by a UK court for bribing officials across Africa to gain access to oil.

The UK government’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which brought the case against Glencore Energy UK, said on Thursday that the penalty was the biggest ever handed out for a corporate criminal conviction in the country.

In June, the commodities trader admitted to seven counts of bribery at a court in London. The penalty announced on Thursday includes a fine, legal costs and confiscation of the profit Glencore made from its bribes.

“The conduct that took place was inexcusable and has no place in Glencore,” company Chairman Kalidas Madhavpeddi said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the firm had taken “significant action” to build a new…