Glenn Maxwell: Australia batter on double century, Pat Cummins, the ache and his restoration

“The greatest ODI knock of all time”.

The all-rounder came to the crease with his side 49-4, which soon became 91-7, in pursuit of 292 to seal a semi-final spot.

Maxwell’s innings, the highest men’s one-day international score by an Australia batter, was all the more remarkable given he battled cramp and back spasms throughout.

He joined Kate Cross and Alex Hartley on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast to talk through his astonishing knock.

‘My whole body was shaking’ – battling cramps and spasms

Glenn Maxwell’s previous longest innings in one-day internationals was 98 balls – so this one taking 128 deliveries was new territory

After reaching his century off 76 balls, Maxwell started to struggle with back pain and spasms, while also getting cramp in both legs. It left him needing treatment several times and having to play shots without moving his feet.

“I started having a bit of a stiff back, which became back spams throughout the middle of my innings. That was just from fielding during the…