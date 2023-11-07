Glenn Maxwell: The place does Australian’s double century rank in best males’s ODI innings?

“The greatest ODI knock of all time, without any doubt.”

Michael Vaughan was adamant.

Just moments earlier, Glenn Maxwell smashed his 10th six to complete an extraordinary double century and seal an astonishing win over Afghanistan that put Australia in the World Cup semi-finals.

“You are probably going to get people saying it is the greatest innings of all time,” former England captain Vaughan said on BBC Test Match Special.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. Australia had no right at all to win that game.”

Set 292 to win, Australia were 49-4 when Maxwell walked in to face – and just about survive – a hat-trick ball from Azmatullah Omarzai.

Australia then slumped to 91-7. Maxwell was dropped twice, on 24 and 33, and also started to leave the field on 27 before, much to his surprise, he was reprieved after opting to review when given out lbw.

From the moment Mujeeb Ur Rahman spilled the second of those catches, neither Afghanistan’s bowlers, nor back and cramp issues that left him…