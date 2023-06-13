Glenn McGrath predicts 5-0 Australia win in Ashes – what do different TMS pundits assume?

Glenn McGrath took 10 five-wicket hauls against England and has (probably!) registered just as many 5-0 Ashes predictions

The most early anticipated Ashes series for a generation begins on Friday, with England looking to regain the urn from Australia.

Will the swashbuckling brand of cricket championed by captain Ben Stokes give England their first win over Australia since 2015, or will the Aussies end a 22-year wait for an Ashes win in this country?

We asked the Test Match Special team to give us their verdict.

Michael Vaughan, Ashes-winning captain in 2005: “History says Australia haven’t won in the UK since 2001. The last time they were here in 2019, it was a very similar team to what they have now and they only managed a 2-2 draw against an England team that wasn’t very good. England are miles better now and they will surprise the Australians.”

Prediction: England 3-1 Australia

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew, an Ashes winner in 1985: “It all depends on the first Test….