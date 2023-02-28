Global 3D Scanners Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for 3D Scanning in Manufac… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global 3D Scanners Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (3D Laser Scanners, Structured Light Scanners), Technology (Laser Triangulation, Pattern Fringe, Laser Pulse, Laser Phase-shift), Range, Industry and Region – Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global 3D scanners market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Industry 4.0, referring to smart factories, is a new phase of the industrial revolution, linking the manufacturing industry, IT, and all associated activities.

It is being adopted in manufacturing facilities to improve productivity by maximizing asset utilization, minimizing downtime, and improving labor efficiency. This is expected to enhance operations at all levels of the value chain, starting from the R&D stage to the end-user stage. The evolution of smart factories has driven demand for 3D metrology systems and 3D scanners.

Structured light scanners segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period

Structured light scanners use a series of light patterns projected on objects to be scanned, and cameras or sensors detect the distortions in the reflected patterns. One of the key advantages of structured light scanners is their speed. Instead of scanning one point at a time, structured light scanners scan multiple points or the entire field simultaneously. This minimizes or eliminates the issue of distortion caused by the motion. Aerospace & defense companies use 3D optical scanners for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), which is an indispensable requirement to guarantee that aircraft is maintained in pre-determined conditions of airworthiness for safe transportation. During the flight, aircraft experience bird and lightning strikes, resulting in deformation or damage. Therefore, airline companies are under increased…