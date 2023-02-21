Global ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Market Report 2022: Exceptional Phy… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Market: Analysis By Process Type, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



According to the research report, the global ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) market is estimated to be valued at USD 28.36 billion in the year 2022 with Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is an ideal material wherever superlative surface quality, colourfastness and luster are required. Because of its exceptional physical and mechanical qualities, the engineering thermoplastic Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is widely used in many structural applications.

Butadiene promotes strength and toughness while acrylonitrile boosts chemical and thermal stability in ABS. ABS is widely used in the manufacturing of automobiles and electronic appliances due to which its demand has been increasing continuously for so many years. In developing countries like India and China, the ABS demand has a double-digit growth rate which proved hard for companies to fulfil by their current supply capacities.

Scope of the Report