Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market Report 2023: Markey Insights and Forecasts 20… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market – Analysis By Drug Type (Ergot Alkaloids, Analgesics, Triptans, Others), Route of Administration, Availability, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global Acute Migraine Drugs market worth is estimated to be valued at $14.06 billion by 2028 from $8.40 billion in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2023 and 2028

The rising prevalence of migraine among the working population, as well as increasing healthcare expenditure, are driving up demand for acute migraine medications.

Triptans are widely used migraine medications because they are selective serotonin receptor agonists. They work by increasing serotonin levels in the brain, which reduces inflammation and constricts blood vessels, thereby ending the headache or migraine.

Triptans account for approximately 46% of the overall market share by drug type segment in 2021. For Mild pain treatment of Migraine, over-the-counter medications such as Naproxen, Ibuprofen, Aspirin, Acetaminophen, Pseudoephedrine, or phenylephrine are widely utilized. With patients’ suffering from migraine and the limitations of triptan, there are significant opportunities in the treatment of acute migraine. In this scenario, there are a number of novel therapeutic options that include Ubrelvy, Reyvow and Nurtec ODT.

However, one of the treatments making huge inroads is Impel’s Trudhesa, which is a self-administered drug device for the intranasal delivery of DHE. Trudhesa was approved by the FDA in September 2021. Women account for about three-quarters of all migraine cases. Women aged 20 to 45 are the most prone to suffer from migraines. Moreover, hormonal variations in women may be a migraine trigger, and menstrual migraines affect around 60% of female migraineurs.

The Americas accounted for a major share of the market in terms of…