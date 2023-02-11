Global Agrochemicals Markets Report 2022-2030 – Launch of New Agrochemicals and … – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Agrochemicals Market by Product Type, by Application and End User – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Agrochemicals Market size was valued at USD 225.75 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 310.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for agricultural chemicals increased across the world owing to factors such as the growing concerns related to crop diseases along with developments in cropping techniques. In addition, the rise in government initiatives to promote agriculture and several subsidies to support the farmers drives market growth.

However, the ill effects of fertilizers and high losses in the post-harvest of crops in several countries are expected to hamper the growth of agricultural chemical. On the contrary, rising disposable income and increased spending on improving the quality of crops are expected to create ample opportunities for key players that operate in the agrochemicals market during the coming decade.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030.

The Asia-Pacific region consists of several countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. It is mainly inhabited by a large number of populations. This factor drives the growth of the agrochemicals market in this region. The globalization of the agrochemical industry has a huge impact on the Asian markets.

Due to the highest rate of population growth, the increasing need for food production, and economic growth, the market for agrochemicals is progressing. While the demand for food products is increasing, the available land mass for agriculture is shrinking due to the increased effect of urbanization. This factor propels farmers to use various agrochemicals to maintain soil health and increase land productivity.

Recent Developments

September…