Global AI In Security Market Expected to Reach a Value of $22 Billion By 2030 – … – Press Release

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The AI driven security market is expected to grow substantially through the end of this decade and probably also well beyond! Rising hazards faced by the global businesses can be decreased by integration of AI into the cyber security systems which is increasing the demand of AI in Security market through 2030. The growing innovations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning are the major factors for driving the AI in Security market in the upcoming years. Moreover, AI is highly adopted in various industries and applications in the recent times which is increasing the demand of AI in the years to come. A report from Vantage Market Research projected that the Global AI in Security market, which was valued at USD 6689.51 Million in 2022, is projected to reach a value of USD 22543.34 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.40% over the forecast period. The report said: “Increasing adoption of Wi-Fi networks which is highly unprotected to security threat, rising variety of mobile malware are also contributing towards the expansion of AI in Security and substantially increasing the demand for AI in various businesses and drives the growth of AI in Security market in the upcoming years. The Ai in Cyber security market is assisting various businesses in reporting, monitoring, opposing and detecting cyber threats to sustain the privacy of data which is which is increasing the demand of AI during the forecast period. The growth in the adoption of connected devices and computer power technology are driving the AI in Security market growth during the forecast period.” Active Companies active today in markets include: VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. VSBGF VSBY, Intel Corporation INTC, NVIDIA NVDA, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL.

The Vantage Market Research report continued: “Based on deployment type, in 2021, the on-premise sector is accounted for largest share of…