Global AI Training Dataset Market Report 2023: Rapid Development of AI and Learn… – Press Release

The global market for AI training datasets is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period 2023 and 2031.

AI is gaining prominence in numerous industrial applications, including manufacturing, IT, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, and healthcare. In addition to creating opportunities for new entrants, the rising demand for application-specific training data is generating new business opportunities. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly important to big data, as the technology enables the extraction of high-level and complex abstractions through a hierarchical learning process, necessitating the mining and extraction of meaningful patterns from vast amounts of data.

It has become essential to provide high-quality training datasets. This high-quality dataset improves the performance of artificial intelligence. It also reduces the time needed to prepare data and improves the precision of predictions. Thus, market vendors are also focusing on acquiring companies that can help them improve data quality.

For example, in March 2020, Appen Limited, a provider of specialized datasets, announced the acquisition of Figure Eight Inc., a machine-learning platform provider. Using automated tools, the second company transforms unlabeled data into high-quality information. This acquisition will assist the former company in accelerating the production of high-quality data sets. It will also contribute to the improvement of data quality.

Innovation and technological advancement in AI are accelerating the expansion of the market for AI training datasets. For instance, one of the most notable technological advancements is ChatGPT by Open AI, which can reduce the amount of time and…