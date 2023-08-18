Global Aircraft Communication Market Size Poised to Exceed $16.78 Billion by 203… – Press Release

New York, NY, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Aircraft Communication Market: By System (Audio Integrating Systems, Radio Tuning Systems, And Communication Radios), By Connectivity (SATCOM, Very-High Frequency, And High-Frequency), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Aircraft Communication Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8.21 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 16.78 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.40% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Aircraft Communication? How big is the Aircraft Communication Industry?

Aircraft Communication Report Coverage & Overview:

Aircraft communication serves as the conduit through which aircraft crews establish connections with both other aircraft and personnel on the ground to convey essential information. Its purpose is to ensure the smooth functioning of aircraft operations both in the air and on the ground. Additionally, aircraft communication plays a pivotal role in reducing the likelihood of airborne collisions. Notably, this form of communication relies on electronic elements and diverse subsystems. It encompasses the integration of radio tuning mechanisms, static discharge controls, audio integration systems, cockpit voice recording, and communication radios.

