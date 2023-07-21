Global Ambulatory Healthcare Services Market 2023, Driven by Rising Demand for P… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Ambulatory Health Care Services Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The market is projected to grow from $3.16 billion in 2022 to $3.39 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Moreover, the market is expected to reach $4.36 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5%.

Major players in the ambulatory healthcare services market include Amsurg, IntegraMed America, Terveystalo, Aspen Healthcare, Medical Facilities Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, LVL Medical, DaVita Inc., Sonic Healthcare Limited, Surgery Partners, Symbion Inc., Hospital Corporation Of America (HCA) Holding, Symbion Pty Ltd., HCA Healthcare, and Surgical Care Affiliates.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with detailed coverage of 50+ geographies.

Understand the market’s response to COVID-19 and its impact as the virus abates.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia – Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

– war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market. Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer dynamics based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Ambulatory healthcare services refer to outpatient medical procedures carried out outside the hospital or other facilities by healthcare professionals. They are used to provide preventive services and basic medical procedures.

The main types of ambulatory healthcare services include primary care offices, emergency departments, surgical specialties, diagnosis, observation, consultation, treatment, intervention, rehabilitation…