Global Asset Management Industry Must Transform to Thrive Amidst Changing Macroe… – Press Release

Global Assets Under Management Dropped by 10% to 98 trillion in 2022

Net Flow Rate Also Fell Below 3% for the First Time Since 2018, Reaching 1.6% of Total AUM at the Beginning of 2022, or $1.7 trillion

Boston Consulting Group’s 21st Annual Global Asset Management Report Explores Three Major Themes that Should Top the Leadership Agenda in the Years Ahead: Profitability, Private Markets, and Personalization



BOSTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For much of the past two decades, asset managers’ revenue growth has been boosted by central bank policies that have helped drive global markets. But rising interest rates in 2022 caused both stock and bond values to plummet, and the asset management industry also suffered. Global assets under management (AUM) dropped by 10% to $98 trillion, the second-largest single-year decrease since 2005, according to a new report released today by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

BCG’s “Global Asset Management 2023: The Tide Has Turned,” examines the external and internal forces shaping the asset management industry—outlining fundamental pressures asset managers face—and details a transformative path forward for asset managers to get back to historical levels of profitability growth.

“The asset management industry has reached a turning point, requiring leaders to rethink the way their organizations operate if they want to return to the profit growth of years past,” says Chris McIntyre, BCG managing director and partner, and coauthor of the report. “The markets are full of economic uncertainties, and technology is rapidly transforming the way financial services firms serve their clients.”

Passively Managed Funds Are Increasing Popular, But Growth Varies by Region



According to the report, the share of net flows into passive exchange-traded funds and other passive products in the US roughly tripled to 90% from 2010 through 2022, compared with net flows from 2000 through 2009. In Asia and Europe, passive funds hold only 21% and 20% of mutual…