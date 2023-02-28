Global Automated Cell Imaging System Market Size & Analysis – Press Release

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Automated Cell Imaging System Market is projected to grow from USD 115.2 billion in 2023 to USD 214.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2028.



The major driver in the automated cell imaging systems market is its use in making drugs and medical therapies for several life-threatening diseases such as cancer. An automated cell imaging system gives deep analysis for better diagnosis. These diagnostic tests are important in combating the rising cases of cancer.

Key Market Insights

As per the methodology outlook, the time-lapse type segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the live-cell vivo imaging segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Spectral Instruments, PerkinElmer, Olympus, Nikon Instruments, Molecular Devices LLC, Logos Biosystems, Biotek Instruments, and GE Healthcare, among others, are some of the key players in the automated cell imaging system market

Methodology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Live Cell Vivo Imaging

Screening

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific