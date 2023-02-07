Global Automotive Timing Belt Market Report 2022 to 2030 – Featuring BorgWarner,… – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Automotive Timing Belt Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global automotive timing belt market is increasing significantly, anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the estimated period from 2022 to 2030, starting from US$ 7.58 Bn in 2020.

The global automotive timing belt market is majorly driven by the increasing manufacturers focus on improved fuel economy and engine efficiency across the globe. The increased use of thermally-stable materials for the manufacturing of timing belts coupled with increased aftermarket are some major factors driving the market growth over the forecast period.

The growing vehicle-in-operation and increased average miles traveled are some key factors expected to enhance the market growth over the forecast period. As per the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration report published in 2020, the average miles driven were 13,476 miles per year, which is most in history.

The integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and data mining in the timing belt systems are prominent factors projected to further drive the market growth over the forecast period. The increased emission guidelines across the globe is one of the key factors estimated to propel the market growth in years to come.

The introduction of new products by major players coupled with growing research development activities are expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, NTN Corporation introduced a new range of timing chain kits. NTN Corporation expanded its automotive products range with the launch of 22 timing chain kits.

The newly launched timing chain kits range is majorly for Asian as well as European vehicles. With the launch, NTN Corporation is projected to enhance its market…