Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market 2023 to 2028: Players Include Drone … – Press Release

The global autonomous last mile delivery market size reached US$ 15.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 47.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.04% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

Continental AG

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DPDgroup (La Poste)

Drone Delivery Canada

Flytrex Inc.

Matternet

Relay Robotics Inc.

Robby Technologies Inc.

SkyDrop

ST Engineering Aethon Inc.

Starship Technologies

Udelv Inc.

Autonomous last mile delivery refers to the last phase of courier and parcel, wherein various computerized aerial and ground vehicles are used for supplying products and services at doorstep of the customer.

It aids in ensuring smooth, last-mile delivery within the stipulated time without hampering the market image of the company, while eliminating human intervention, planning logistics, and monitoring the movement of goods from transport hub to destination.

On account of these properties, autonomous last mile delivery is extensively used in parcel tracking, warehouses and distribution channels. At present, it is commercially categorized into varying ranges, solutions, and vehicle types, including aerial delivery drones, ground bots, and self-driving trucks and vans.

The widespread adoption of autonomous last mile delivery solutions across various industrial verticals can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient delivery solutions to ensure a faster supply of products amongst consumers. This represents the key factor primarily driving the market growth.

Additionally, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns across the globe have prompted the widespread utilization of online shopping platforms for shipping of daily…