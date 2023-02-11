Global Battery Market Analysis and Industry Forecast Report 2022-2030: Emerging … – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Battery Market by Type, by Application, and by Power Systems – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Battery Market size was valued at USD 112.10 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 406.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period – 2022-2030.

The growing demand for batteries in the automotive sector is driving the market’s growth. Rechargeable batteries such as lithium-ion batteries are used in electric vehicles owing to their high energy density compared to their weight.

Moreover, the increased demand for portable electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, Bluetooth earphones, and wearable devices, such as fitness bands and smartwatches that depend on different types of batteries to operate, is further propelling the market’s growth.

However, safety issues related to the use of batteries, as they are composed of toxic materials such as mercury, cadmium, lithium, and lead, restrain the market growth.

On the contrary, the introduction of Nano-Diamond Battery (NDB), a high-power, voltaic battery that can provide lifelong and green energy and overcome limitations of existing chemical batteries, is expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the battery market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to hold its dominant share through 2030

High sales of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and cameras in China, Japan, and India, owing to the large population in these countries. For instance, in 2021, the total smartphone shipments in China and India accounted for 329.3 million and 160.7 million units, respectively. Lithium-ion batteries are an integral component of smartphones and are highly adopted worldwide for portable electronic devices due to their high energy density and low discharge rate.

In addition, Li-ion battery cells can deliver up to 3.6…