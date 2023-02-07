Global Beer Market Report 2022-2023 Featuring the World’s Most Popular Brands – … – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “The 2022 Global Beer Market” report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Beer Market report provides market analysis on various aspects of international beer through reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean.

This global beer industry research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation charts the latest developments in the worldwide beer market, with data on volume by country, continent, brewer and brand. An executive summary highlights key developments and issues including the massive industry disruption brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The answers you need

How did the world’s diverse regional and national beer markets perform in 2021?

Which countries lead the world in beer production, overall consumption and per capita consumption?

How have country by country global beer market share rankings changed recently?

What are the top global brands by volume?

Which regions are expected to grow the fastest to 2026?

This global beer industry report features

Get a wealth of data including volume and per capita consumption by country and region with projections through 2026. Backed by Beverage Marketing’s reliable data, this report facilitates a thorough understanding of all facets of the global beer market including: