Global Biomass Briquettes Market Report 2023: Rising Need for Biofuel Alternativ… – Press Release

The Global Biomass Briquettes Market is anticipated to grow at a robust pace in the forecast period, 2024-2028, owing to the rise of demand for coal alternatives and biofuel usage worldwide.

Biomass briquettes, primarily formed of green waste and other organic materials, are extensively used for power production, heating, and cooking fuel. Organic components in these compressed compounds include rice husk, bagasse, pulverized nut shells, municipal solid waste, and agricultural waste.

The composition of briquettes varies by region, owing to raw material availability. The essential ingredients are collected and crushed into briquettes to burn longer and make transportation easier. These briquettes range from charcoal because they do not include high concentrations of carbonaceous components or additional ingredients. Briquettes create minimal net greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels since the employed materials are already a part of the carbon cycle.

Biomass Briquettes are a viable alternative to traditional fuels. Industries recognize the advantages of using Biomass Briquettes to reduce pollution. In addition to having a higher calorific value than coal, Biomass Briquettes save 30-40%, on average, in fuel costs. The accessibility of resources varies by location or country.

The lack of resources in remote areas, particularly in developing nations, may promote the expansion of the biomass briquette. The rural population relies heavily on natural resources for cooking and heating. Furthermore, biomass briquettes are frequently employed in thermal power plant stations to reduce GHG emissions. Again, altering trends toward renewable energy sources are expected to provide lucrative growth for the industry’s size.

Adoption of Biomass Briquettes in the Developed…