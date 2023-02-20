Global Bionic Devices Market 2023 – 2027: Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Bionic Devices Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Bionic Devices Market will grow and reach US$ 8.68 Billion by 2027 according to the publisher. Bionic devices are implants used in place of the natural function of the body part that is lost due to nerve damage.

An electronic or mechatronic part is used to replace or supplement the functionality of the damaged body part. The first bionic device types were pacemakers, but they have been expanded over time to incorporate cardiac pacemakers and urinary and diaphragm pacing devices.

Also, implantable electrodes have been used for functional electrical stimulation, enclosing a span of devices that enables the movement of muscles in individuals with nerve damage, such as people with paraplegia.

Presently, the bionic eye is being developed by various companies worldwide to supply a user device to help sight-impaired individuals. According to our research findings, Worldwide Bionic Devices Market size was US$ 5.41 Billion in 2022.

Global Bionic Devices Market will grow at a CAGR of 9.92% during the forecast period 2022-2027:

The growing number of chronic conditions, increasing prevalence of hearing loss, the massive population of individuals with heart disease worldwide, the emergence of new medical facilities, and growth in expenses related to healthcare are some of the significant contributors to the development of the global bionic devices market.

However, the high cost of bionic implant devices and the unsure reimbursement framework in various parts of the globe are the factors that are expected to restrain the market.

Cochlear Implant Device will lead in Treatment type

Based on treatment type, the global bionic devices market is divided into; Cochlear Implants, Exoskeletons, Bionic Cardiology, and Ventricular Assist Devices. Cochlear…