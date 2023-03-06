Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Size Forecast to Reach $1.96 Billion by 20… – Press Release

Kansas City, MO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Bone Growth Stimulators Market By Product (Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins, And Platelet-Rich Plasma), By Application (Spinal Fusion Surgeries, Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bone Growth Stimulators Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1.96 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Bone Growth Stimulators? How big is the Bone Growth Stimulators Industry?

Bone Growth Stimulators Report Coverage & Overview:

These stimulators are either surgically or externally implanted into the area of the affected bone at the time of some implantation therapies which include Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD) and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT). Bone fractures can also be healed by passing ultrasound and electrical waves, and hence this non-invasive bone healing treatment method is widely applied as a substitute for bone grafts. There has been ample clinical and animal research evidence to champion the widescale use of bone growth stimulators. They are usually used by the geriatric population across the globe due to the growing prevalence of arthritis and osteoporosis in them.

