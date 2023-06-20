Global C4ISR Market Research Report 2023: Increasing Usage of Unmanned Systems P… – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “C4ISR Market-Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Component (Hardware, Software), By Platform (Naval, Airborne, Land and Space), By End User (Defense & Space, Homeland Security, Civil Organizations, Others), By User Type, By Region” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global C4ISR market stood at USD111.40 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD154.78 billion in 2028, advancing with a CAGR of 5.93% through 2028.

Rising military expenditure on automobiles, increasing global territorial conflicts, and growing terrorism are driving the growth of the global C4ISR market in the forecast years.

C4ISR refers to technology that enables defense and strategic decision-makers to carry out command-and-control orders by providing actionable intelligence.

A clearer grasp of an adversary’s capabilities and enhanced Situational Awareness (SA) are now partly attributable to recent developments in systems, methodologies, and technologies. By reducing the amount of time between the initial perception of a threat and the decisions made to neutralize it, such improved SA will help to improve C4ISR capabilities.

Command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, often known as C4ISR, is the military’s “nervous system,” a group of sub-systems utilized to maximize the use of real-time Situational Awareness (SA).

Any defense operation’s foundation is C4ISR, which ensures battlefield visibility. It gathers and analyzes information from numerous sources, compiles it, conducts analysis on it, and then transmits it to all concerned bodies for coordinated and fast action. The services and intelligence organizations are just two of the entities that provide data to C4ISR.

A crucial factor to take into account in this situation is the possibility that none of these stakeholders would desire to reveal their internal architecture, including…