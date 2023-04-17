Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market to 2031: Increasing Government Expenditur… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Cargo Handling Equipment Market By Equipment Type, By Propulsion Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global cargo handling equipment market was valued at $28,517.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $48,246.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

Terex Corporation

KION Group AG (KION)

Toyota Industries Corp (TICO)

Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd (SHI)

Macgregor

Mitsubishi Corporation

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

konecranes

Liebherr International AG

Cargo handling equipment are the off- road, self – propelled vehicle or equipment that are used at a port or intermodal rail yard for moving or lifting bulk, container, or liquid cargo carried by train, ship or any another vehicle. In addition, it is used for performing repair and maintenance activities which are been routinely scheduled or that are due to predictable process upsets.

The growth of the cargo handling equipment is expected to be driven by increase in government expenditure on port infrastructure to promote safe and efficient commercial activities. In addition, rise in need for liquefied natural gas exports via marine transport is likely to contribute toward the growth of the industry.

Furthermore, numerous sectors rely on marine shipping to import and export commodities throughout the world, as transporting products by air is more expensive than transporting commodities by water. Thus, this factor is expected to significantly rise surge the volume in usage of the cargo handling equipment.

However, the expansion of the port infrastructure industry is hampered by trade obstacles which in turn is affecting the growth of the cargo handling equipment market. Tariffs are a type of trade barrier that imposes a levy on imported products. Tariffs increase the cost of imported products. Higher tariffs are due to…