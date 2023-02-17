Global Cathode Materials Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach … – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Cathode Materials: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Cathode Materials Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cathode Materials estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-ion segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

The Cathode Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade…