Global Circulating Cell-Free DNA (ccfDNA) Diagnostics Market – Press Release

According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Circulating Cell-Free DNA (ccfDNA) Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2023 to USD 14.1 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2028.



Circulating cell-free DNA can be defined as fragments of DNA that are released in the plasma for critical and chronic diseases. Over the past years, ccfDNA or circulating DNA (ctDNA), as a non-invasive disease biomarker has gained traction as an attractive subject of research. The interest of the research community in clinical applications of ctDNA continues to witness an exponential increase, thereby driving its popularity as a potential target in a wide range of research areas.

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the hospitals & prenatal clinics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the non-invasive prenatal testing segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Hoffmann-La Roche, Natera Inc., Illumina Inc., Agena Bioscience, Paragon Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Lucence Health, and Eurofins among others, are some of the key players in the circulating cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) diagnostics market

