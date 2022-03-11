Global Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Technologies and Markets 2022-20… – Press Release

Dublin, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The scope of this study involves clinical testing, prognostic and monitoring markets for CTCs in cancer. The report also includes the clinical research segment as well as currently approved CTC tests and their markets.

By cancer type, the global market for circulating tumor cells diagnostics has been segmented into breast cancer, colorectal cancer and prostate cancer. The fast growth rate of the colorectal cancer segment is attributed to rapid rise in the incidence of colorectal cancer, especially young adults.

The growing prevalence of cancer, as circulating tumor cells find their applications in the diagnosis of cancer and precision management; advancements in technologies such as NGS and immunofluorescence; and growing awareness about the novel diagnostic methods for cancers are all major factors that will boost market growth.

Reasons for Doing this Study

This study was conducted to provide detailed information regarding new developments, prognostic and clinical research testing for circulating tumor cells. There is an increasing need for new and innovative technologies in this area. This industry is experiencing tremendous growth; the use of new prognostic technologies based on circulating tumor cells has increased in the past few years.

This study will increase awareness of current and emerging technologies and practices for cancer and cancer research, especially for prostate, breast and colorectal cancers.

The regulatory environment, current technologies, new technologies, cancer incidence, market projections and market share, along with the latest trends and new developments in this area, are included to support the clinical testing market.

This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the market for circulating tumor cells diagnostics,…