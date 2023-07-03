Global Clinical Biomarkers Market Report 2023: Technological Advancements and Ri… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Clinical Biomarkers Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global clinical biomarkers market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The major factors include growing occurrences of infectious diseases and various types of cancer, and extensive development in technology is propelling the growth of the market. Clinical biomarkers are widely preferred in the field of clinical medicine to provide personalized treatment choices to patients.

Biomarkers are essential to the rational development of medical therapeutics and are engaged in their use in in-vitro diagnostics purposes, especially in the fields of chronic disease and nutrition.

The other factors supporting the market’s growth are, rise in R&D activities, increasing demand for personalized treatment, increasing favorable government funding, the rising healthcare burden, rise in the aging population base, increasing demand for clinical biomarker products, a growing number of mergers and strategic acquisitions, and rise in the number of patients.

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Various Types of Cancer

The increasing occurrence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer across the globe is bolstering the growth of the market. A large number of people are suffering from various infectious diseases and cancers, due to which there is a surge in demand for clinical biomarkers products, which is facilitating the growth of the market.

The utilization of clinical biomarkers helps to diagnose and monitor the disease and also helps to identify the patient at risk for a serious adverse event or to benefit from drug treatment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, 1.7 billion people were infected by TB bacteria, which is approximately 23% of the world’s population. TB is the…