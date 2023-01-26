Global Cloud Based Data Management Services Market: Sector to Reach $164.5 Billi… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Cloud Based Data Management Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Service Type, By Service Model, By Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Others), By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The Global Cloud Based Data Management Services Market size is expected to reach $164.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 30.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Data storage on an off-site server, often run by a vendor or third party with expertise in cloud services, is called “cloud-based data management.” Data storage with cloud services offers expert support, easy access from anywhere, and an automated backup option. It is frequently thought to be safer and more secure than on-site data storage facilities. Additionally, it can scale, allowing customers to do so in response to demand and requirements.

Clients or users can continue working because the provider updates cloud-based data management services automatically as and when necessary. These businesses use a variety of tactics to increase their capitalization. For instance, the next generation iPaaS Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services consists of an increasing number of data management tools.

In addition, the CLAIR engine’s AI/ML-driven intelligence, the microservices architecture, and a common user experience throughout all products all contribute to the environment’s increased productivity. The BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) industries must progressively digitalize to adapt to changing client expectations.

Businesses now depend on data in every aspect of their operations, from client acquisition to customer service, customization to predictive analytics. Furthermore, app-based transactions and touchless digital banking have become very popular. Companies in the financial services sector are moving to the cloud to function…