Global Colposcopy Strategic Business Report 2023: Technology Advances Make Colpo… – Press Release

The global market for Colposcopy estimated at US$672.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$935.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$580.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $183.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Colposcopy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$195.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) –

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Bovie Medical Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dysis Medical Ltd.

Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG

McKesson Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Seliga Microscopes sp. z o.o.

