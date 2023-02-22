Global Colposcopy Strategic Business Report 2023: Technology Advances Make Colpo… – Press Release

By
Benzinga
-


DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Colposcopy – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

 

The global market for Colposcopy estimated at US$672.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$935.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$580.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $183.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Colposcopy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$195.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) –

  • ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG
  • Bovie Medical Corporation
  • Carl Zeiss AG
  • CooperSurgical, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Dysis Medical Ltd.
  • Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Seliga Microscopes sp. z o.o.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on RussiaUkraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR