Global Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case Market to 2030: Increasing Production an… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 — The "Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case: Global Strategic Business Report"

The global market for Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case estimated at 11 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 14.3 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

LCV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach 10.2 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the M&HCV segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.3 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

The Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.3 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.5 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors:

BorgWarner Inc.

Cardone Industries, Inc.

Dana Limited

Dorman Products

GKN Automotive Limited

Hyundai Transys Lear Automotive India Private Limited

Magna International Inc.

Meritor, Inc.

Powertrain Industries

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Univance Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

