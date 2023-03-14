Global Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market Report 2022: Sector to Reac… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market 2022-2032 by Offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global connected roadside assistance solution market will reach $5,638.9 million by 2032, growing by 13.7% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the growing number of vehicles on road, rising need for real-time notification and alerts, advent of mobile devices and IoT technology, and increasing requirements for seamless roadside assistance across the world.

This 190-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global connected roadside assistance solution market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia–Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global connected roadside assistance solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.