Global Construction Toys Market Report 2022-2023 & 2030 – Connected Toys Drive G… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Construction Toys: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Construction Toys Market to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Construction Toys estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Traditional Blocks & Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Architecture segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

The Construction Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?