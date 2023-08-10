Global Cryptocurrency Market 2023 – Bitcoin Dominates with 31.23% Market Share – Press Release

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Cryptocurrency Market by Type (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dashcoin), Process (Mining, Transaction), Offering, End-user Industry – Forecast 2023-2030″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report offers market size estimates for different years and projects the market’s growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.36% to reach USD 10.54 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Type : The report categorizes the market based on different types of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin , Bitcoin Cash, Dashcoin, Ethereum , Litecoin , and Ripple. Bitcoin holds the largest market share of 31.23% in 2022, followed by Ethereum .

The market is studied based on the real estate and retail & e-commerce sectors. Retail & e-commerce holds the largest market share of 92.87% in 2022, followed by real estate. Region: The report provides insights into the market’s geographical distribution across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , the Middle East & Africa . Europe , the Middle East & Africa commands the largest market share of 39.09% in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific .

Market Dynamics:

The report presents an analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the global cryptocurrency market.