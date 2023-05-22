Global Customers Rank Advantest THE BEST Test Equipment Supplier in 2023 and the… – Press Release

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced it has again topped the ratings chart of the 2023 TechInsights (formerly VLSIresearch) Customer Satisfaction Survey, capturing the No. 1 spot on this prestigious annual survey of global semiconductor companies for the fourth consecutive year.



Advantest has now been named to the 10 BEST list for each of the 35 years that the survey has been in existence. The survey ratings are based on direct customer feedback representing more than 60% of the world’s chip producers, which include integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), fabless companies, and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers.

According to TechInsights, Advantest, THE BEST supplier of test equipment in 2020, 2021 and 2022, was again the leading test equipment supplier in 2023. The company also RANKED 1st in the 10 BEST list of large suppliers of chip making equipment, for the fourth consecutive year. Worldwide participants rated equipment suppliers among 14 categories based on three key factors: supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. The categories span a set of criteria including cost of ownership, quality of results, field engineering support, trust, and partnership.

In the 2023 survey, Advantest achieved superior customer ratings in the areas of Partnering, Recommended Supplier, Trust in Supplier, Technical Leadership, and Commitment. According to TechInsights, Advantest continually ranks high among THE BEST Suppliers of Test Equipment and in 2023 was once again the only ATE supplier to receive a Five-Star designation.

“Advantest continues to set new industry standards for product development and customer service, prioritizing its customers’ needs and supporting their success,” stated G. Dan Hutcheson, Vice Chair of TechInsights. “Through its broad product portfolio and expansive global network, Advantest enables its customers to…