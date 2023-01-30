Global D-Psicose Market Size & Share to Surpass $448.4 Million by 2028 | Vantage… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global D-Psicose Market is valued at USD 101.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 448.4 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 28.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, key factors are anticipated to accelerate the D-Psicose market growth over the forecast period. Factors like the rising need for sugar replacements, the rising demand for functional food items, and the rising incidence of diabetes and obesity fuel the growth of this industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners among end-use sectors, the rise in the number of approvals in emerging nations, and the rise in R&D efforts to create sugar-free products will offer market participants considerable growth potential.

We forecast that the powder category in D-Psicose market sales will account for more than 40% of total sales by 2028. The advantages of powered D-Psicose, like the ease of handling, transportation, storage, and longer shelf life, are largely responsible for the substantial proportion of this market.

Market Dynamics

D-Psicose Market is Expanding Due to the Demand for Sugar Alternatives

Globally, people are becoming more health conscious and searching for better sugar substitutes. Regular use of high-calorie sugar has a detrimental effect on health and contributes to conditions like diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and liver disease. People are choosing low-calorie alternatives like allulose, which have the same flavor and texture but are less dangerous, as a result of people becoming much more aware of how much sugar they consume each day. Due to the increased demand for sugar substitutes, the D-Psicose market is anticipated to expand over the next few years….