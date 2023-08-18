Global Data Center Power Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: Driving Automation and… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Data Center Power Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global data center power market is expected to reach a value of $27.02 billion by 2028 from $18.54 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2022 to 2028.

The growing number of data center construction has prompted investors to install energy-efficient power infrastructure. Different trends have been witnessed in the industry regarding adopting UPS systems or generator units. Operators have been investing in innovative solutions such as generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cells, eco-diesel generator sets, and others.

Regarding UPS systems, the data center power market is more inclined toward adopting battery types such as nickel-zinc, lithium-ion, VRLA, and Prussian blue sodium-ion batteries. The growing deployment of 5G services is growing the demand for edge data center deployments across several countries. Hence, it is increasing the adoption of power infrastructure in those edge facilities.

The growing power outages in the data centers have also prompted operators to increase the redundancy of electrical infrastructure in their data centers. Hence leading to revenue generation opportunities for existing major electrical infrastructure providers operating in the market.

The Emergence of Advanced UPS Systems

The market has shifted to adopting energy-efficient UPS solutions that are helping operators reduce the OPEX for electrical infrastructure and reduce the downtime in the data centers.

Further, data center operators have started investing in UPS batteries such as lithium-ion, Prussian blue sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc batteries. For instance, NTT Global Data Centers adopted lithium-ion batteries with five minutes of run time at full load in its data center in Chicago (CH1). The industry also has witnessed a share of VRLA battery adoption by several…