Global Drive by Wire Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2027 a… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Drive by Wire Market by Application (Brake, Park, Shift, Steer, Throttle), Sensor (Brake Pedal, Throttle Position, Park, Gearshift, Handwheel, Pinion), Vehicle (On & Off-Highway, BEV, PHEV, FCEV, Autonomous), Component & Region – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The automotive drive-by-wire market is projected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2022 to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Ab Skf
- Additional Companies
- Allied Motion, Inc.
- Aptiv plc
- Continental Ag
- Cts Corporation
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Denso Corporation
- Drive by Wire Component Suppliers
- Dura Automotive Systems
- Ficosa Internacional Sa
- Hitachi Automotive
- Immersion Corporation
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Jtekt Corporation
- Kongsberg Automotive
- Ksr International
- Lem Europe GmbH
- Lord Corporation
- Mobil Electronik GmbH
- Nexteer Automotive
- Nissan Corporation
- Ntn Corporation
- Orscheln
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. Kg
- Snt Motiv Co. Ltd.
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc.
- Thyssenkrupp Ag
- Zf Friedrichshafen Ag
Construction and Mining drive-by-wire segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment
The construction and Mining segment is expected to be the fastest-growing drive-by-wire during the forecast period. Development of infrastructure projects, mining activities, and growth of logistics and freights industry distribution centers are expected to boost off-highway vehicle demand.
Moreover, OEMs are shifting focus to introduce drive-by-wire technologies in off-highway equipment for better operational accuracy and fuel economy.
In many developing countries like China, India, and other African nations, governments have announced major billion-dollar infrastructure projects to boost overall construction and mining vehicle segments. This will allow vehicle manufacturers to build more drive-by-wire-enabled systems.
Drive-by-wire Actuators would showcase the largest market during the…