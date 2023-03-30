Global Drive by Wire Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2027 a… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Drive by Wire Market by Application (Brake, Park, Shift, Steer, Throttle), Sensor (Brake Pedal, Throttle Position, Park, Gearshift, Handwheel, Pinion), Vehicle (On & Off-Highway, BEV, PHEV, FCEV, Autonomous), Component & Region – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The automotive drive-by-wire market is projected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2022 to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Construction and Mining drive-by-wire segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment

The construction and Mining segment is expected to be the fastest-growing drive-by-wire during the forecast period. Development of infrastructure projects, mining activities, and growth of logistics and freights industry distribution centers are expected to boost off-highway vehicle demand.

Moreover, OEMs are shifting focus to introduce drive-by-wire technologies in off-highway equipment for better operational accuracy and fuel economy.

In many developing countries like China, India, and other African nations, governments have announced major billion-dollar infrastructure projects to boost overall construction and mining vehicle segments. This will allow vehicle manufacturers to build more drive-by-wire-enabled systems.

Drive-by-wire Actuators would showcase the largest market during the…