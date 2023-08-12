Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) OEMs Competitive Landscape Report 2023-2030: O… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Profiles of Leading Global Electric Two-wheeler (E2W) OEMs” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Increasing Connected Features Attract Commuter, Leisure, and Last-mile Delivery Consumers and Create New Opportunities

This report focuses on the profiles of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) active in the global Electric Two-Wheeler (E2W) market. Covering the period from 2018 to 2030, with a base year of 2022 and a forecast spanning 2023 to 2030

The analysis reveals a growing presence of E2W start-ups in the market. These startups often leverage cost-effective components to offer affordable vehicles, although concerns about quality persist.

Notably, many traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheeler OEMs have yet to establish a significant foothold in the E2W sector. As the electric two-wheeler technology remains relatively nascent and largely driven by startups, the market landscape continues to draw interest from entities spanning various industries.”

Since E2Ws have 50% fewer components – mainly controlled by software – compared to ICE 2Ws, it requires fewer tools and lesser time to repair and maintain. E2W start-ups seek to reduce operation costs and scale faster to avoid a cash crunch and attract new investors.

Companies in this market are also exploring new business models, such as direct-to-customer sales and services, to eliminate physical shops since they can perform E2W maintenance remotely and with doorstep repair service. Other aspects OEMs scrutinize to expand across regions faster with less investment include online sales, doorstep test rides, and distributor partnerships.

Regions covered include North America (United States and Canada), LATAM (Brazil and Colombia), Europe (United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Asia (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Taiwan, and Japan). Other regions and countries, such as Africa and Oceania, are mentioned in…