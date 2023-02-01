Global EV Charging Adapters Strategic Business Report 2023: 12 Players Featured … – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “EV Charging Adapters – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for EV Charging Adapters estimated at US$404.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

AC Charging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.4% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DC Charging segment is readjusted to a revised 45.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.3% CAGR

The EV Charging Adapters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$869.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 36.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.5% and 32.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) –

ABB Group

AddEnergie Technologies Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

ChargePoint, Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Eaton Corporation PLC

EFACEC Group

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

POD Point

Robert Bosch GmbH

Signet Electronic Systems, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?