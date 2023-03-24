Global Face Compact Market Is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Mar… – Press Release

Portland,OR, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global face compact market was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:







Report Coverage







Details

Forecast Period



2022–2031

Base Year



2021

Market Size in 2021



$1.3 Billion

Market Size in 2031



$2.2 Billion

CAGR



5.7%

No. of Pages in Report



471

Segments Covered



Skin Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region







Drivers



Rise in numerous varieties of face compact

The increase in societal expectations and social media followers





Opportunities

High absorbent qualities of face compacts



Manufacturing goods that are reasonably priced



Restraints

Excess use of face powder result in harming the skin and make breakouts and clogged pores

Covid-19 Scenario:

