Global Face Compact Market Is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Mar… – Press Release

Portland,OR, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global face compact market was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.
Download free Sample Copy of report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/53975
Report coverage & details:
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Forecast Period
|
2022–2031
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Market Size in 2021
|
$1.3 Billion
|
Market Size in 2031
|
$2.2 Billion
|
CAGR
|
5.7%
|
No. of Pages in Report
|
471
|
Segments Covered
|
Skin Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region
|
Drivers
|
Rise in numerous varieties of face compact
|
The increase in societal expectations and social media followers
|
Opportunities
|
High absorbent qualities of face compacts
|
Manufacturing goods that are reasonably priced
|
Restraints
|
Excess use of face powder result in harming the skin and make breakouts and clogged pores
Covid-19 Scenario:
- The face compact industry experienced a downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact across the globe.
- The lockdown imposed by the government led to disruptions in the production and distribution, affecting the sales of face compact products.
- However, as the world is gradually returning to normalcy, the face compact production is rising. Hence, the market is expected to gain traction due to the growing disposable income, a high…