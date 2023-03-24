Global Face Compact Market Is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Mar… – Press Release

Portland,OR, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global face compact market was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. 

Download free Sample Copy of report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/53975  

Report coverage & details: 

 
 
 
 Report Coverage  		 
 
 
 
Details 
 
 Forecast Period  		 
 
2022–2031 
 
Base Year  		 
 
2021 
 
 Market Size in 2021  		 
 
$1.3 Billion 
 
 Market Size in 2031  		 
 
$2.2 Billion 
 
 CAGR  		 
 
5.7% 
 
 No. of Pages in Report  		 
 
471 
 
 Segments Covered  		 
 
  Skin Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region   
 
 
 
 
Drivers      		 
 
Rise in numerous varieties of face compact 
 
The increase in societal expectations and social media followers 
 
 
 
 Opportunities  		 
 High absorbent qualities of face compacts 
 
 
Manufacturing goods that are reasonably priced 
 
 
Restraints  		 
Excess use of face powder result in harming the skin and make breakouts and clogged pores 

Covid-19 Scenario: 

  • The face compact industry experienced a downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact across the globe.  
  • The lockdown imposed by the government led to disruptions in the production and distribution, affecting the sales of face compact products.  
  • However, as the world is gradually returning to normalcy, the face compact production is rising. Hence, the market is expected to gain traction due to the growing disposable income, a high…



