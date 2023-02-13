Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size/Share Worth USD 41… – Press Release

Sandy, Utah, USA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Eat-in, Takeaway, Drive-Through, Home Delivery), By Application (Independent, Chain), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 267.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 283.85billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 410.1 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

In a Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant, customers pay at the counter before receiving their meal. To meet the needs of teenagers and working adults, QSRs provide both fast food options and small table services.

The business models of quick service restaurants have developed to consider their patrons’ shifting requirements. In addition to offering sit-and-dine, most fast-service restaurants also provide a wide range of other services ideal for the modern lifestyle, such as drive-thru, takeout, and home delivery.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18406

Fast food consumption has grown as consumer lifestyles worldwide have improved, and the working population has expanded. Additionally, due to busy schedules, on-the-go food options that are simple to buy and consume while travelling are growing in popularity. Another element driving development is the burgeoning café culture and the accessibility of healthier fast-food choices. QSRs create inventive and exotic meals with natural,…