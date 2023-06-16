Global Fiber Optic Connector & Mechanical Splice Market Report 2023: Market is D… – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Fiber Optic Connector & Mechanical Splice Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2022-2032” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This is the forecast of global consumption and technology trends of fiber optic connectors and mechanical splices. The publisher believes clients will find this report useful for planning of product and market development. Historical estimated data are presented for 2020, plus the year-by-year forecast through 2030.

This analysis and forecast and of America, EMEA and APAC regional consumption is presented for selected fiber optic connector and mechanical splice used in selected communication applications. The forecast for each connector type, in turn, is segmented into each geographical region.

The information is presented in easy-to-follow illustrations and text. A global summary also is provided. The report also outlines the market research methodology followed. There are over 120 vendors competing for the global fiber optic connector/mechanical splice market, which the publisher tracks in a product matrix showing participation in the following: connectors, cable assemblies, optical backplanes, and fiber optic installation apparatus; however, is dominated by a few companies that have a broad base in various interconnect products.

Note:

In previous market forecasts, the publisher counted all small form factor (SFF) connectors (LC and “other) as simplex units; however, in this forecast they have added separate line items for LC and OTHER (SFF) duplex units. (In previous forecasts, they counted one SFF connector as two simplex connectors).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Barriers to Growth in the US Military/Government Sector

2. Fiber Optic Connector & Mechanical Splice (Descriptions)

3. Market Forecast, by Connector Type

3.1 Global Market Forecast, by Connector Type

3.2 America Region – Market Forecast, by Connector Type

3.3 EMEA Market Forecast, by Connector…