Global Flavoured Coffee Market Report 2023: Rising Popularity of Customized Tast… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Flavoured Coffee Market – Forecasts from 2023 to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global flavored coffee market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% to reach a market size of US$8,639.391 million in 2028 from US$6,560.111 million in 2021.

Coffee-flavored syrups are flavors that are simply syrups that are sugar combined with water and cooked while naturally occurring or manufactured coffee flavorings are also incorporated in them. Coffee-flavored syrups come in various tastes, including caramel coffee syrup, hazelnut coffee syrup, vanilla coffee syrup, blackberry coffee syrup, apple coffee syrup, and others.

Furthermore, the rising popularity of customized taste options and product diversity, as well as rising demand for coffee syrup due to increased knowledge about its health benefits, are expected to drive the market’s overall expansion throughout the projected period.

The increasing cafe culture in developing nations is expected to make coffee a more accessible commodity and hence drive demand in the market.

For instance, Third Wave Coffee, a premium artisan cafe brand that has created a popular and dedicated community of coffee lovers in Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi since its inception, has inaugurated its flagship location in Mumbai at Lokhandwala in March 2022. With the addition of this new cafe, the company now has 43 cafes in India, with aspirations to expand to over 150 cafes in over 20 cities by March ’23.

The coffee is prepared from 100% arabica beans taken from Chikmanglur and Nilgiris premium estates. Overall, the coffee culture is changing, with coffee shops and retailers increasingly seeking to provide customers the experience of choosing their whole beans and brewing them using a variety of methods in addition to roasting and selling coffee.

Additionally, companies have also taken the initiative to encourage customer engagement by implementing various programs that…