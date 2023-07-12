Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Expected to Reach Nearly $15 Billion … – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Application, End-user, and Major Regions” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market is projected to record a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

According to a new study, the market is expected to reach nearly US$15 billion by 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of foodborne illness and the implementation of stringent regulations by governmental bodies on food safety.

Food safety has become a growing concern among consumers, especially in developing countries, which is expected to drive the demand for food & beverage disinfection products during the forecast period. The market is witnessing an increased demand for disinfectants to eliminate microorganisms like bacteria and fungi, ensuring the safety of food and beverage products.

Stringent regulations imposed by governments worldwide to maintain food safety standards are also contributing to the market growth. The rise in foodborne illnesses caused by pathogens, inorganic chemicals, and radioactive substances has further fueled the demand for food & beverage disinfectants.

However, the market faces challenges due to the increasing demand for minimally processed food products. Consumers are increasingly seeking fresh, organic, and less processed food items that are free from synthetic preservatives, leading to a decrease in the demand for chemical disinfectants.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the Food & Beverage Disinfection Market. The heightened awareness of viral infections among consumers has increased the demand for high-quality food products that are free from harmful pathogens. Disinfectants have gained significant attention in the food processing and packaging…