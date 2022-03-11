Global Furniture Market to Reach $616.7 Billion by 2026 – Press Release

New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Global Furniture Industry” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817853/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Furniture Market to Reach $616.7 Billion by 2026

With the COVID-19-induced shelter-in-place mandates keeping people within their homes, there is significant increase in demand for home goods including furniture through online platforms. Though many furniture retailers closed their stores, some received increased online orders. While stores remained closed, some retailers started offering curb-side pick-up or delivery to customers. Some others introduced online showrooms. For example, the virtual showroom introduced by BoConcept allows customers to view the items in the way they are styled in store, examine them closely, and even ask questions about the products. Online retailers such as Overstock.com and Wayfair are witnessing considerable increase in sales. While the early days of the pandemic witnessed huge increase in demand for home-office furniture, over the past few months, there is growing demand for outdoor furniture as well as indoor recreational products such as pool floats as people start planning to spend their summer holidays at home.

In the US, before COVID-19 outbreak, less than 15% of furniture sold in the US was through online stores. With a significant proportion of furniture supply closing down due to COVID-19, the online stores market has boomed, although the gains could be a temporary phenomenon until the stores reopen. For instance, Wayfair, an online furniture company, recorded a boom in business as consumers decorate or furnish home offices while being shut indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Almost the entire nation has shifted to remote learning or working…