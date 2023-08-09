Global Furniture Retailing Market to Reach $690.06 Billion by 2028, Driven by Gr… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Furniture Retailing Market (2023-2028) by Types of Market, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Furniture Retailing Market is estimated to be USD 432.39 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 690.06 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.80%.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Furniture Retailing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Furniture Retailing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?