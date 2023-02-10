Global Gene Therapy Partnering Analysis Report and Directory 2022: Access to Ter… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Gene Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022 report provides an understanding and access to the gene therapy partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapy partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors gene therapytechnology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all gene therapy partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including over 700 links to online deal records of actual gene therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

