Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Vaccine Market Report 2023-2027: Use of AI in Vac… – Press Release

The global hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine market was valued at US$2.23 billion in 2021, and is predicted to grow to US$3.04 billion in 2027.

The hepatitis B vaccine is an effective way to prevent infection with the hepatitis B virus. Vaccination is the core component of hepatitis B virus (HBV) prevention and a key intervention in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to eradicate hepatitis B by 2030.

Following the approval of the first hepatitis B vaccine in 1981, there has been significant progress in hepatitis B vaccines. Furthermore, vaccine recommendations have evolved over several decades, culminating in the recommendation for universal hepatitis B immunization for all people under the age of 60. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% over the projected period of 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The combination vaccines segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period, due to its properties of protection against multiple causal agents. The combination vaccine also reduces the cost of packaging for individual vaccines, which would contribute to the segment market growth. For example, the Twinrix combination vaccine can protect against both hepatitis B and hepatitis A.

In the report, the global hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine market is divided into five regions: The US, China, Europen Union, Japan, and ROW. The US accounted for the maximum share of the global market in 2021. The hepatitis B vaccine market in the US is a significant market, with a high demand for the vaccine due to the ongoing threat of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

