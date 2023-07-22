Global High-Frequency Chest-Wall Oscillation Devices Market Size to Surpass $415… – Press Release

New York, NY, July 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “High-Frequency Chest-Wall Oscillation Devices Market By Product (Vest Type, Respirtech, Afflovest, And Smartvest), By Indication (Postoperative Lung Transplant, Pneumonia, Disorders Of Diaphragm, Muscular Dystrophy, Tracheomalacia, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Spinal Cord Injury, Chronic Bronchitis, Emphysema, Cerebral Palsy, And Bronchiectasis), By Distribution Channel (Clinics, Hospitals, Home Settings, And Others), And By Region: – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global High-Frequency Chest-Wall Oscillation Devices Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2458.74 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4.15 Billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.80% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are High-Frequency Chest-Wall Oscillation Devices? How big is the High-Frequency Chest-Wall Oscillation Devices Industry?

Report Overview:

Every living thing must have the ability to breathe in order to stay alive. However, an increase in mucus production in the lungs can be attributed to the rising levels of pollution. It is a very serious issue that can result in a variety of different medical conditions, including chronic bronchitis, bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and so on. Lung disorders are difficult to treat, and the symptoms can have a significant impact on patients’ daily lives. Device manufacturers in the medical industry have developed a wide variety of…